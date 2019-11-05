Voting for Connecticut’s next ‘Kid Governor’ begins!

5th graders across the state are voting between November 4th and 11th for Connecticut’s next Kid Governor.

The program is a national award-winning civics program for 5th graders created by the Connecticut Democracy Center in 2015.

Seven 5th graders have been chosen as the final candidates, and have outlined what leadership qualities they have, chosen a community issue that is important to them and created a three-point plan outlining ways for 5th graders in the state to make a difference around that issue.

To learn more about the election and watch the candidates platform videos, click here http://ct.kidgovernor.org/candidates2019

If elected, Ariana hopes to raise awareness for Suicide and Mental Health.

If elected, Daisy hopes to do something about pollution.

If elected, Derek hopes to do something brightening the lives of homeless children.

If elected, Dwayne hopes to help children with disabilities.

If elected, Kylie hopes to help end addiction to technology.

If elected, Lucie hopes to promote diversity in schools and sports.

If elected, Myra hope to help stop animal abuse.