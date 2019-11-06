× BREAKING: Two children in stolen car found safe in New Haven, officials still looking for vehicle

NEW HAVEN — Two children who were in a stolen car Wednesday evening have reportedly been found safe in the area of East Rock Park area.

Police said the children are a five year-old boy and nine month old girl.

New Haven Police are still searching for the vehicle that was stolen from the Roberto Clemente Elementary School.

Police say a mother drove to pick up another child at the Roberto Clemente on Columbus Avenue, parked her car, leaving two other children inside the car. When she returned to the car, it was gone.

The mother’s name has not been released. The car is described as a 2015 Mercedes ML350, license plate AW02025.

FOX61 has a news crew on the scene.

Stay with FOX61 for continuing updates on this breaking story.