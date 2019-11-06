Daytrippers: Canaan has a wild side, see it on a UTV Tour

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST CANAAN -- Len Allyn is back in the drivers seat of Backyard Adventure UTV Tours.

The Canaan native who owns a nine hole golf course and driving range began offering a more adventurous way to drive four years ago -- in a UTV.

Daytrippers first visited Allyn and the UTV tour in 2017 but seeing the changing landscape with fall colors as a backdrop adds to the experience.

"We get a lot of people that come out in the spring and summer and after they do they say we have to come back in the fall," Allyn said.

Over hills, along river banks, and around a quarry, Allyn offers guests the chance to roam across about 1000 acres in East Canaan, aboard easy to use Polaris UTV's.

"It's almost like your're not in Connecticut here," he said. Tours can be booked for outings most times of the year.

"It's fun when you can provide this type of service to someone," Allyn added.

To find out more about Backyard Adventure UTV Tours, click here.