Children in stolen car reunited with mom

NEW HAVEN -- Police say two children who were in a stolen car Wednesday evening have been found safe in the area of East Rock Park.

A Good Samaritan drove by the two kids and called police. One kid was still in their car seat, while the other was outside the car. Police said the children are a five-year-old boy and nine-month-old girl.

The children were found in good health, with no injuries.

New Haven Police are still searching for the vehicle that was stolen from the Roberto Clemente Elementary School.

Police say a mother drove to pick up another child at the Roberto Clemente on Columbus Avenue, parked her car, leaving two other children inside the car. When she returned to the car, it was gone.

The car was found soon after the children were found.

Police are still looking for the suspect. The suspect is male.

