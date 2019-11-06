Dry, sunny Wednesday with temps in the 50s; Tracking potential wintry weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wednesday looks dry and sunny with highs in the 50s.

Thursday will be dry for most of the day with increasing clouds. Showers will become increasingly likely late-day towards sunset.

Then all eyes will be on the chance for snow or something wintry Thursday night into Friday morning. Snow gets awfully close to Connecticut but it looks like most of us will just get rain. We can't rule out the "first flakes" in the northwest hills with a brief changeover as the storm is moving away. But accumulation looks very unlikely.



Most rain/mix should be done or wrapping up by the morning commute on Friday.

This storm is riding along a very strong cold front. Behind it we'll get a little taste of winter cold with highs in the 30s Friday and low temperatures in the 20s by Saturday morning (maybe even the 10s for some of our cooler spots).



Looking ahead, next week looks cold too with another chance for snow by next Tuesday-Wednesday. Obviously that far in advance a lot can change but the large-scale weather pattern does favor storm development.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Near 50.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. Evening rain. High: Near Low 50s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Rain for most of CT, may mix/change to snow in the northern hills. Low: 30s.

FRIDAY: Rain/mix ends early then clearing, windy, cold. High: Mid 30s. Wind chill 20s and 10s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, chilly. High: mid-upper 30s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Near 50.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: Upper 30s-near 40.

