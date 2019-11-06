Enfield police continues search for missing woman, seeks video footage

Election results from around the state
ENFIELD — Police are asking anyone with ‘in-car’ cameras to check video footage as they continue to look for missing 64-year-old Ondine Frohberg.

Frohber was last seen walking westbound on Route 190 in the area of I-91/Route 5 overpasses on Friday, November 1st around 1:30 p.m.

A picture of Ondine Frohberg on the day she disappeared and the clothing she was wearing

Police ask anyone who was in that area that day to check their footage for any possible sighting.

Police are also asking anyone who lives in the area of Route 190 and Route 5 and along Route 159 to check their home cameras from that day for any possible sightings.

Frohberg reportedly suffers from medical conditions and cognitive disability. She was last seen wearing a red and orange vertical striped shirt and navy blue pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Mike Bailey at 860-763-6400.

