Fotis Dulos in Stamford for court hearing Wednesday

STAMFORD — Fotis Dulos is expected at Stamford Superior Court Wednesday morning.

He will be accompanied by a new lawyer who was just assigned to his defense team.

The appearance is for a status hearing.

Dulos’ attorney, Norm Pattis, filed a 40-page brief with the court, asking them to repeal the gag order against him.

Dulos has pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence and hindering a prosecution related to the May 24th disappearance of his estranged wife, Jennifer Farber-Dulos.