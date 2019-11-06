× Four pedestrians injured after being struck by car in two days, Simsbury police investigating

SIMSBURY — Police responded to reports of a car accident involving a pedestrian Wednesday evening.

Officials confirmed two people — a male and female were struck by a vehicle at 6:20 p.m., while walking in a crosswalk in the area of 930 Hopmeadow Street.

The male pedestrian sustained serious injuries after being struck and was transported to a local hospital by Lifestar helicopter at approximately 6:30 p.m.

The woman was transported by ambulance to St. Francis Hospital.

According to officials, both victims were conscious and alert. It has not been confirmed if the woman also had serious injuries.

Officials have not yet released the victims’ identities.

The driver involved in the accident stayed on scene and cooperated with police.

This crash happened just a few hours after another person was struck and injured by a car in Manchester, and a day after a man was killed by car in Manchester.