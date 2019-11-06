× Juvenile arrested after threat to Windham MIddle School

WINDHAM — A juvenile has been arrested in connection to a threat Tuesday evening against Windham Middle School.

Police said on Tuesday evening, they received a complaint of a threat made against the Windham Middle School on social media, shortly after it was posted.

After investigating, they arrested a juvenile for the threats made to students at the school.

Police said in a press release, “The Willimantic Police Department would like to thank the community for being vigilant and quickly coming forward to report this incident. Most of these reports came from the Middle School students and their parents and that is commendable. The Willimantic Police Department believes this was the act of one juvenile. These threats are always taken seriously and investigated to the fullest extent. We would also like to thank the Windham Public School’s administrators for their assistance during the investigation of this incident.”