× Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by car in Manchester

MANCHESTER — Police are investigating a car accident involving a pedestrian on Center Street Wednesday afternoon.

According to officials, the accident occurred near Main Street and the pedestrian was transported to local hospital with serious injuries.

Manchester Police said on Twitter, Center Street between Main and Linden Streets is closed to all traffic due to an investigation.

Drivers are urged to use alternate routes.

Further information has not yet been released.

Manchester Police Department is currently investigating a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian in Center St. near Main St. Center St. between Main St. and Linden St. is closed to all traffic to facilitate the investigation. Use alternate routes. — Manchester Police Department (@Manchester_PD) November 6, 2019