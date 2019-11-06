Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by car in Manchester
MANCHESTER — Police are investigating a car accident involving a pedestrian on Center Street Wednesday afternoon.
According to officials, the accident occurred near Main Street and the pedestrian was transported to local hospital with serious injuries.
Manchester Police said on Twitter, Center Street between Main and Linden Streets is closed to all traffic due to an investigation.
Drivers are urged to use alternate routes.
Further information has not yet been released.
41.775930 -72.521501