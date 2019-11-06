Election results from around the state
What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?
Register for the 83rd Manchester Road Race

Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by car in Manchester

Posted 4:52 PM, November 6, 2019, by , Updated at 04:56PM, November 6, 2019

MANCHESTER — Police are investigating a car accident involving a pedestrian on Center Street Wednesday afternoon.

According to officials, the accident occurred near Main Street and the pedestrian was transported to  local hospital with serious injuries.

Manchester Police said on Twitter, Center Street between Main and Linden Streets is closed to all traffic due to an investigation.

Drivers are urged to use alternate routes.

Further information has not yet been released.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.