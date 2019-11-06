‘Red Sox Winter Weekend’ finds new home at MGM Springfield

Election results from around the state
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — The “Red Sox Winter Weekend’ is moving to MGM Springfield this year.

On Wednesday, Red Sox President and CEO Sam Kennedy announced the new location. The event was held at Foxwoods Resort Casino for the last five years.

The event is to mark the unofficial start of baseball season. They will spend January 17th – 18th 2020 at the casino.

Players, coaches, and alumni are expected to attend. You can buy tickets here

 

