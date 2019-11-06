Election results from around the state
Remains removed from grave in Hartford cemetery: Police

HARTFORD — Police said they are investigating after remains were removed from a grave at a cemetery.

Police said they were called to the Agudas Achim Cemetery, at Waverly Street at Tower Avenue  for a report from the grounds keeping personnel of a grave that was possibly dug up.

When they investigated, it appeared that the remains were taken from the grave, several days earlier.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are currently investigating this incident.

For decades, the Agudas Achim synagogue was located nearby on Greenfield Street in Hartford, according to the Jewish Historical Society of Greater Hartford .

 

