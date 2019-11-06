Election results from around the state
Six animals killed in East Haven fire, officials investigating

Posted 12:25 PM, November 6, 2019, by , Updated at 04:32PM, November 6, 2019

EAST HAVEN — A house fire is under investigation after six animals were killed in East Haven Wednesday afternoon.

According to East Haven Police, two dogs, three cats and one rabbit are deceased. No other injuries were reported.

Crews from North Branford and Branford were both called in to assist East Have Fire.

Officials say the fire began in the basement of a split level single-family home on Windsor Street. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Detectives with East Haven Police were sent to the home, but say the incident does not look criminal at this time.

The Fire Marshal is on scene and an investigation is underway.

FOX61 will provide updates as they become available.

