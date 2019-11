× State Police Sergeant placed on administrative duty following arrest

NEW HARTFORD — State Police say Sergeant Dominic Goguen was arrested on disorderly conduct related to a domestic violence offense.

Police say Goguen, a New Hartford resident, had an active arrest warrant.

Goguen was charged with two counts of Disorderly Conduct and was released on a $500 bond.

State police say he has been put on administrative duty following the arrest.