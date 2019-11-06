Election results from around the state
What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?
Register for the 83rd Manchester Road Race

Third pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by car in two days, Simsbury police investigating

Posted 7:02 PM, November 6, 2019, by , Updated at 07:39PM, November 6, 2019

SIMSBURY — Officials responded to reports of a car accident involving a pedestrian Wednesday evening.

Lifestar confirmed a person sustained serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the area of 930 Hopmeadow Street.

A Lifestar helicopter lifted off from the scene at approximately 6:30 p.m. and is transporting the pedestrian to a local hospital.

Officials have not yet released the victim’s identity.

This crash happened just a few hours after another person was struck and injured by a car in Manchester, and a day after a man was killed by car in Manchester.

FOX61 will provide updates as they become available.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.