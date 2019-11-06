× Third pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by car in two days, Simsbury police investigating

SIMSBURY — Officials responded to reports of a car accident involving a pedestrian Wednesday evening.

Lifestar confirmed a person sustained serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the area of 930 Hopmeadow Street.

A Lifestar helicopter lifted off from the scene at approximately 6:30 p.m. and is transporting the pedestrian to a local hospital.

Officials have not yet released the victim’s identity.

This crash happened just a few hours after another person was struck and injured by a car in Manchester, and a day after a man was killed by car in Manchester.

FOX61 will provide updates as they become available.