Two people struck in front of Simsbury police station

Posted 7:02 PM, November 6, 2019, by , Updated at 10:49PM, November 6, 2019

SIMSBURY -- The scene unfolded in front of Simsbury in front of Simsbury police station Wednesday evening when two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle around 6:20pm.

Lifestar was called to the scene and transported the male victim with serious injuries. The female victim was transported to St. Francis hospital.

This on the heels of two other incidents involving pedestrians struck by a vehicle.

In Manchester, John Deeb the republican town committee chairman was struck on his way to a republican event on election night in front of Hartford Rd Cafe.

Nearly twenty four hours later in the same town a man was struck in front of town hall.

AAA released a study that showed that the two weeks following daylight savings crashes increase and nearly double during 5-6pm with motorist and pedestrians the most at risk.

75% of all persons on foot struck by a vehicle happen at night and with the loss of daylight it’s important to stay alert.

This crash happened just a few hours after another person was struck and injured by a car in Manchester, and a day after a man was killed by car in Manchester.

