A Christmas Carol–A Ghost Story of Christmas returns to Hartford for 22nd season

HARTFORD — The countdown to Christmas is on and a holiday favorite is returning to Connecticut!

The Hartford Stage announced Thursday, A Christmas Carol–A Ghost Story of Christmas is back to thrill and delight audiences for its 22nd season!

The stage says the heartwarming adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic tale will run from Friday, November 29 through Saturday, December 28 — tickets start at $25.

Weeknight and evening performances begin at 7:30 p.m., while Saturday, Sunday, and select weekday matinees will start at 2 p.m.

“I am so grateful for the chance to gather this talented and kind cast together for another season. When we remount this play each winter, we bring a year’s worth of new experiences to wrestle with and reflect on in the rehearsal room. And, without fail, we find new truths, hidden gems and fresh ideas to share with our audiences,” Hartford Stage Artistic Associate Rachel Aldermansaid.

Alderman is directing this year’s production.

“My wish is that our exploration extends beyond the stage and into the community, and together, we set meaningful intentions for the new year.”

information on sensory-friendly, audio described and open captioned performances.