Connecticut troops return home from deployment just in time for Thanksgiving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST GRANBY -- Troops with the 103ed Airlift Wing unit are back home just in time for the holidays.

The unit spent around 4 months in Kuwait and was deployed in support of Operation Spartan Shield and Operation Inherent Resolve with the mission of providing tactical airlift capability.

“It was lot of hard work over there, our operations group and our maintenance group really pulled it together...it was a great experience to be over there with everybody, “ said LTC. Joshua Pains.

FOX61 was there as families like the Piece’s embraced one another.

Family members saying they are happy their loved ones are home.

“What are your plans for when he returns home?“ asked FOX61 reporter, Brian Didlake.

Kim Pierce, who is married to a service member returning home jokingly said, “I think he’s going to do the leaves when he comes home, I have a list for him.”

Kim says as a mother she appreciates the support she had while her husband was away on-duty.

“It’s hard, but we do it you kind of just won’t stop just keep going, yeah we’re busy but I have a lot of help from my mom, family it’s awesome,” said Pierce.

Others say it was hard leaving their little ones, but say being able to serve their country was worth it.

LTC. Joshua Pains said, “It’s a lot of FaceTime, a lot of phone calls, the technology makes it a lot easier now.”

“Service in the United States and military is about doing something more than yourself, so it is very hard to go through deployment to be away from your family, but we do believe it’s something for a worth while cause,” said LTC. Neal Byrne.

Operation Spartan Shield builds partner capacity in the Middle East to promote regional self-reliance and increase security. Operation Inherent Resolve's mission is to defeat ISIS in designated areas of Iraq and Syria