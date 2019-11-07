× Dog attack leaves elderly woman dead in Suffield

SUFFIELD — An elderly woman is dead after being attacked by a dog Wednesday.

Emergency crews responded to 584 Thrall Avenue just before 3 p.m. after reports surfaced that a person was bleeding from a dog bite.

First responders found 95-year-old Janet D’Aleo of Enfield with life-threatening injuries.

She was rushed to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, Massachusetts, where she succumbed to her injuries.

The dog, a male pit bull and pointer mix, was immediately placed into quarantine pending an investigation by the Suffield Police Department and Suffield Animal Control.

41.980978 -72.628700