Flowers show up in force for vets in Rocky Hill

ROCKY HILL -- Flower arrangements -- 250 of them -- showed up in force at the Connecticut Veteran's Home & Hospital in Rocky Hill. It was an effort

To honor those who served our country, employees from the investment firm Johnson Brunetti teamed up with Simsbury based Lucky You Flowers.

The red, white, and blue arrangements of flowers, topped with a blue fortune cookie were designed by Amy Schuster, the owner of Lucky You Flowers.

Schuster said, "anything we can do to spread joy and make it easier for veterans, that makes us happy."

Joel Johnson, the CEO of Johnson Brunetti added, "everyone seems to agree on the fact that we have a dept of gratitude to our vets who served."

Air Force veteran, Mark Altieri, lives at the Vet's home.

He said, "it's nice to be remembered. This is the greatest country on Earth and without us, I'd say the world would be a much worse place than it is."