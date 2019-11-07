Lamont officially unveils his latest transportation plan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD — Gov. Ned Lamont officially unveiled his latest plan to overhaul Connecticut's transportation system.

The Democrat is scheduled to announce the CT2030 initiative on Thursday afternoon at reset Social Enterprise Trust, a Hartford-based nonprofit that assists entrepreneurs.

According to a proposed executive summary of the initiative, obtained by The Associated Press, the plan limits new tolling to 14 specific bridge, interchange and highway projects. It also sets in motion a possible fully functioning airport in south-central Connecticut and invests in bus, rail and port improvements.

The plan also proposes Connecticut partner with private companies to develop high-speed ferry service from Stamford to lower Manhattan; calls for track improvements and new stations along the Hartford Line; and includes funding for new commuter rail cars and public busses.

CT2030 is Governor Lamont’s ten-year vision to create a multi-modal, congestion-reduced Connecticut through smart enhancement projects in the state’s highways, trains, buses, airports, and ports.

The plan invests $14 billion in the state’s roads and bridges and $7 billion in its public transit system by focusing on projects that prioritizes and pays for the most vital improvements for Connecticut residents, while doing so in a realistic way. Projects fall into two categories: system preservation and maintenance, and enhancement projects that can be achieved over the next decade.

During the event, a protester with a hat that said 'No Tolls' stood behind the governor for several minutes until other speakers stood in front of her.