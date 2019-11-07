Election results from around the state
What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?
Register for the 83rd Manchester Road Race

Lamont officially unveils his latest transportation plan

Posted 3:03 PM, November 7, 2019, by , Updated at 04:31PM, November 7, 2019

HARTFORD  — Gov. Ned Lamont officially unveiled his latest plan to overhaul Connecticut's transportation system.

The Democrat is scheduled to announce the CT2030 initiative on Thursday afternoon at reset Social Enterprise Trust, a Hartford-based nonprofit that assists entrepreneurs.

According to a proposed executive summary of the initiative, obtained by The Associated Press, the plan limits new tolling to 14 specific bridge, interchange and highway projects. It also sets in motion a possible fully functioning airport in south-central Connecticut and invests in bus, rail and port improvements.

The plan also proposes Connecticut partner with private companies to develop high-speed ferry service from Stamford to lower Manhattan; calls for track improvements and new stations along the Hartford Line; and includes funding for new commuter rail cars and public busses.

CT2030 is Governor Lamont’s ten-year vision to create a multi-modal, congestion-reduced Connecticut through smart enhancement projects in the state’s highways, trains, buses, airports, and ports.

The plan invests $14 billion in the state’s roads and bridges and $7 billion in its public transit system by focusing on projects that prioritizes and pays for the most vital improvements for Connecticut residents, while doing so in a realistic way. Projects fall into two categories: system preservation and maintenance, and enhancement projects that can be achieved over the next decade.

During the event, a protester with a hat that said 'No Tolls' stood behind the governor for several minutes until other speakers stood in front of her.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.