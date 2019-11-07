Middletown police searching for man wanted on multiple arrest warrants

MIDDLETOWN — The Middletown Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding Deontray Askew.

Police say he’s wanted on multiple arrest warrants for failure to appear in court, along with another active warrant for violation of probation.

Askew should be considered dangerous, police say, and the public should not approach him.

Records show Askew was convicted on multiple charges in the past, including Assault in the 2nd degree, and Interfering with an Officer, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Violation of a Protective Order.

Askew does not currently have dreadlocks. Police say the picture was provided to show Askew with his eyes opened.

Askew is described as a 32-year-old black male, five feet ten inches tall and weighing 210 pounds. He has short hair, no dreadlocks, and there’s not last known address.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Middletown Police Department at (860) 638-4000.