Mother of kidnapped children speaks about life-changing events

NEW HAVEN -- A mother’s worst nightmare, her children were taken in the blink of an eye.

"Your life can change in a matter of a seconds. I thought I lost my kids," said Jenny.

Jenny, whose last name she wanted to keep unidentified, pulled into the roundabout at Roberto Clemente Elementary school to pick up her son as she has done a hundred times before.

Her nine-month-old daughter and five-year-old foster son in the backseat. She left the car running with the keys inside and stepped out of the car. In a matter of seconds, her life would change.

"He ran and jumped in my car and took off with my kids. I didn’t even make it to the door," Jenny said.

Jenny thought she saw a little kid driving. Later identified as a 14-year-old juvenile well known to police. Her motherly instincts kicked in.

"I jumped in front of the car saying my kids are in the car," Jenny said.

Her car swerved around her heading the wrong way on a one-way street. The next hour and a half was a blur.

"Like the world was coming to an end my biggest fear was them getting hurt," Jenny said.

Luckily, heavier than usual traffic forced Kasandra Monteiro to take an unusual route that took her along English Drive behind Rice Field in East Rock Park.

That’s when she noticed the two children on the side of the road. Jenny’s foster son hovering over her daughter to protect her. Now, rightfully wearing a superhero cape.

"I love him even more for that because for him to take that courage. He is only five-years-old and to take care of her the way he was it felt so relieving to me," Jenny said.

Monteiro waited for the police to arrive. The children were reunited with their mother and taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital to be checked out. They were uninjured.

"I said God I thank her for putting people like that out here because if it would’ve been for her God knows how long the kids would’ve been out there," Jenny said.

New Haven Police spotted the stolen vehicle later that night with the 14-year-old behind the wheel.

"This morning Officer Hall located that person and took them into custody," New Haven Assistant Chief of Police, Karl Jacobson said.

The stolen Mercedes SUV was located at Eblen’s in West Haven. The driver told police he didn’t know children were in the car when he took it dropping them off by the stairs where Monteiro would come across them not long after.

"God put me on this road for a reason before it got dark and you never know what could’ve happened," Monteiro said .

"We can’t thank her enough. The Police department in New Haven is grateful to her," Jacobson said.

An 18-year-old was also taken into custody for being in possession of items from the stolen SUV.

"Material comes and goes but can’t replace them," Jenny said.

The two responsible for the theft are facing multiple charges including larceny, reckless endangerment and risk of injury to a minor. Jenny has not been charged.