× Police: Woman drives straight into the back of landscaping trailer, cites ‘foggy windshield’

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. — A woman was cited for impeded driving after Northampton Police say she drove into the back of a landscaping trailer.

According to police, a woman called police saying she was trapped in her car after crashing into the trailer. When police arrived, they found the car lodged inside the trailer.

The driver and her passenger didn’t report any injuries.

Police say the driver reported her windshield was ‘foggy’, and she was unable to see the trailer.

Police issued the driver a citation for impeded driving and operating a vehicle with expired registration.

The car and trailer sustained heavy damage.