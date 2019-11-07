× RECALL ALERT: Rastelli Bros., Inc. ground beef recalled due to ‘foreign matter’ contamination

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Thursday that Rastelli Bros., Inc., is recalling approximately 130,464 pounds of raw ground beef products due to possible contamination.

Officials say the meat items may be contaminated with extraneous, foreign matter, specifically plastic.

According to the USDA, the raw ground beef items were produced from October 3-15, 2019.

The following products are included in the recall:

16-oz vacuum sealed packages containing “NATURE’S RANCHER 100% GRASS FED ORGANIC GROUND BEEF 85% LEAN, 15% FAT”

16-oz vacuum sealed packages containing “NATURE’S RANCHER 100% GRASS FED ORGANIC GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN, 7% FAT”

These items were available at retail locations in Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, and Maryland.

The USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service says several consumer complaints were made regarding to ground beef, however there have been no confirmed reports of reactions or injuries.

Consumers are urged to throw the products away or return them to the store of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Vice President of Sales at Rastelli, Mike Kelly at (856) 803-1100.