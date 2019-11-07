Reese’s parking lot paint job in Oxford leads to a pallet of candy

Election results from around the state
Posted 2:18 PM, November 7, 2019, by , Updated at 02:21PM, November 7, 2019

OXFORD — A high school senior’s love of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups was rewarded with a pallet full of candy.

Several weeks ago, Oxford High School senior Tanner Soracco painted his school parking space to look like a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup wrapper. His mom posted a picture of it on Facebook and the makers of Reese’s found out.

The candy maker contacted Tanner’s mother through Facebook. The company said they “worked with her and the high school to surprise him on Thursday with a pallet, that’s over 8,640 total Reese’s (17,280 Reese’s cups), to share with his friends as a thanks for being such a big fan.”

