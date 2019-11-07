× Retired New London officer charged with impersonating officer

NEW LONDON — A retired New London Police Lieutenant was charged with impersonating a police officer after an incident that resulted in a rear end collision.

Police said William R. “Bill” Lacey Jr., 64, was charged with Impersonating a police officer, 1st degree reckless endangerment, and 1st degree unlawful restraint. He was released on $15,000 bond and is due in court on November 19.

The charge stems from an incident Monday. Police said they were called for assistance on Route 32 North near entrance to Conn College. Four occupants in red Mitsubishi said Lacey drove behind them in a pickup truck, flashed his headlights, then pulled alongside and got closer to car, forcing them to pull over into breakdown lane.

They told police that Lacey showed a badge and identified himself as a New London Police Officer and said they were pulled over for driving erratically, demanded driver’s license and registration.

Police said Lacey’s pickup truck, which had no emergency markings, was obstructing a travel lane, and caused a tractor trailer to stop abruptly and get rear-ended by another vehicle.

Lacey’s LinkedIn page says he was with NLPD from August 1977 to December 2004.