Showers develop Thursday, chance for some snow overnight into Friday

From Meteorologist Matt Scott: A limited amount of sunshine on Thursday will quickly give way to clouds. Showers develop in the afternoon, especially in the western half of the state. But some areas will stay dry until after sunset. It’s raining everywhere by the evening commute Thursday.

Then as the storm moves away, rain will change over to a bit of snow before ending. This is more likely to happen in the higher terrain. But everyone in Connecticut has a chance for seeing a few snowflakes on the tail end as the storm is moving out

There is a *chance* for some minor accumulation in the highest elevations, mainly on grass/mulch/parked cars though. The ground is still pretty warm. Additionally, it’s tough to get snow to stick when it falls onto a wet ground.

Rain/snow comes to an end around midnight – 2 AM. For most the Friday commute will be fine. But we can’t rule out some slick spots in the highest elevations of Litchfield County.

This storm is riding along a very strong cold front. Behind it we’ll get a little taste of winter cold with highs in the 30s Friday and low temperatures in the 20s by Saturday morning (maybe even the 10s for some of our cooler spots).



Looking ahead, next week looks cold too with another chance for snow by next Tuesday-Wednesday. Obviously that far in advance a lot can change but the large-scale weather pattern does favor storm development.

FORECAST:

THURSDAY: Turning cloudy, showers developing in the afternoon and evning. High: mid-upper 50s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Rain for most of CT, may mix/change to snow in spots before ending. Low: 30s.

FRIDAY: Windy, sunny, cold. High: Mid 30s. Wind chill 20s and 10s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, chilly. High: mid-upper 30s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Near 50.

MONDAY: Sunny, cold. High: Upper 30s-near 40.

TUESDAY: Chance for rain/snow/mix with a storm nearby. Still a lot of uncertainty.

