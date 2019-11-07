14 yr old in custody in connection with SUV stolen in New Haven kidnapping

NEW HAVEN — A 14-year-old boy is in custody in connection with an SUV that was stolen Wednesday evening with two children who were later found safe.

The 2015 grey Mercedes SUV with the license plate AW-02025 that was stolen was found Thursday afternoon. It was located at the Eblens store in West Haven

The teen has warrant for another offense and will be charged in the car theft as well. An 18-year-old was also arrested in connection with the incident.

Police said they have not charged the mother who left the children in the car.

Police say two children who were in a stolen car were found safe in the area of East Rock Park.

A Good Samaritan drove by and saw the two children and called police. One kid was still in their car seat, while the other was outside the car. Police said the children are a five-year-old boy and nine-month-old girl.

The children were found in good health, with no injuries.