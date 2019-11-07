Two New Haven teens arrested for stealing car with young kids in it

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- A 14-year-old boy, who has a track record of stealing cars, is one of two teens that New Haven police announced this afternoon have been arrested in connection with yesterday’s heart stopping stolen SUV incident.

At Roberto Clemente school just after 5 PM Wednesday, a mother left her two small children in the SUV while she got out to go get another child Who was at the school for an afterschool program.

“We’re not going to comment too much on the specifics but I will say the car was running and the keys were in it,” said Assistant Police Chief Karl Jacobson.

The mother, who would only identify herself as Jenny, told FOX61 Thursday evening that she hadn’t even reached the school door when she saw what looked to be a young kid jumping into her driver seat.

So, she says, she jumped in front of the car and yelled “there are kids in the car!” But, she said the driver swerved around her and drove the wrong way out of the school parking lot and onto Howard Ave.

Just minutes after an Amber Alert was issued, and before it went public, the children were found by a Naugatuck woman, on her way home from work, as she drove past Rice Field in the very isolated East Rock Park.

“I was with my phone already calling 911 saying that there is two kids on the side and asking them if they were OK and brought them into the car,” said the Good Samaritan, Kasandra Monteiro.

Jenny, the mother, said her five-year-old told her “the bad guys left us here.“

The SUV, a silver or gray 2015 Mercedes SUV, with Connecticut license plate AW02025, was spotted by a New Haven Police officer later in the evening.

“At that point the car fled, but he did identify the possible driver,” said Jacobson. “That person was a 14-year-old who had a previous juvenile warrant not related to this.”

But, this morning, an officer, who is familiar with the 14-year-old, and knew where he would be, took him into custody. Later, the 14-year-old told police what happened. Calling the vehicle he stole a runner because it was still running.

“They didn’t notice the children were in there for quite some time, according to them, then dropped the children off at Rice field,” said Jacobson.

Notice the Assistant Chief said “they.” It’s possible an 18-year-old, who was arrested this afternoon, allegedly in possession with some items from the SUV, may have also been in the car at the time it was stolen, with a nine month old and five-year-old aboard.

“The car was recovered at EbLens in West Haven this afternoon by detectives from the Criminal Intel Unit,” said Jacobson.

Police say they’re uncertain whether the mother of the children will face charges.