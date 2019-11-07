Water main break, sinkhole forces several families from their homes in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — Police have blocked off Eastern Street in New Haven due to a water main break that also caused a sinkhole.

The break happened near 312 Eastern Street. Officials say a sinkhole also formed, and continues to grow. As of 8 a.m., the hole was 15-18 feet long, eight feet wide, and eight feet deep.

The break is being investigated by the Regional Water Authority.

Six families were evacuated from the building near the sinkhole. They were able to go back in and gather personal belongings.

The water valves broke while trying to shut the water off, officials say, so heavy equipment will be brought in. The gas company is also on site.

At this time, officials say they don’t know how long the repairs will take. Traffic will not be allowed Eastern Street. At this time, officials don’t believe other families will need to be evacuated.

UPDATE: An up close look at the sink hole. pic.twitter.com/FPN4kUdole — Ashley Afonso (@AshleyAfonso) November 7, 2019

Here’s a better look at that sink hole. 13 people evacuated. Water still on at this point. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/dO2bUlh9ys — Ashley Afonso (@AshleyAfonso) November 7, 2019

At his point, officials say the water is still on.

This is a developing story.