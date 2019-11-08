× NCAA Rules potential number 1 overall pick ineligible

MEMPHIS – According to multiple sources, the NCAA has ruled Memphis F/C James Wiseman ineligible for this season.

The NCAA has ruled Memphis F/C James Wiseman — the possible No. 1 overall pick in 2020 NBA Draft — ineligible, his lawyers said in Memphis. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 8, 2019

Memphis’ coach, Penny Hardaway, is alleged to have assisted Wiseman and his family move to Memphis last year.

Memphis coach Penny Hardaway assisted Wiseman and his family’s move to Memphis in 2008, attorney Leslie Ballin said in a news conference — and the NCAA has deemed Hardaway a booster. https://t.co/ce5WYq2AxS — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 8, 2019

2018, not 2008. No small detail, I know. https://t.co/gIHFCLueQ8 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 8, 2019

Memphis released a statement Friday regarding the incident, firmly supporting both Wiseman and Coach Hardaway

UConn will to play Memphis in conference play twice in February. Wiseman is expected to play in tonight’s game.