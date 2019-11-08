NCAA Rules potential number 1 overall pick ineligible

What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?
Posted 6:32 PM, November 8, 2019, by , Updated at 06:33PM, November 8, 2019

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 20: James Wiseman #32 warms up at halftime of the Jordan Brand Classic boys high school all-star basketball game at T-Mobile Arena on April 20, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS – According to multiple sources, the NCAA has ruled Memphis F/C James Wiseman ineligible for this season.

Memphis’ coach, Penny Hardaway, is alleged to have assisted Wiseman and his family move to Memphis last year.

Memphis released a statement Friday regarding the incident, firmly supporting both Wiseman and Coach Hardaway

UConn will to play Memphis in conference play twice in February. Wiseman is expected to play in tonight’s game.

