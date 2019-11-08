× Deadly crash shuts down road in Hartford

HARTFORD — A deadly car crash on Blue Hills Avenue has cause the road to be shut down between Thomaston Street and Colebrook Street.

According to Hartford Police Twitter, the road will be closed be closed for a “several hours” as police investigate.

Police also said that two cars were involved in the crash and one woman has died.

The identity of the victim has not been released yet by police.

FOX61 has a crew on its way to the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.