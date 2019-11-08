Foodie Friday: Edibolic Kitchen in West Haven

WEST HAVEN — Eating healthy has never been so easy thanks in large part to a gourmet food company in West Haven.

But what makes Edibolic Kitchen different, the food is brought to you.

Think meal prep.

Owner Josh Wechsler started the business five years ago and calls himself a “personal chef” for the people of Connecticut.

A Johnson & Wales University graduate with an emphasis on nutrition, Wechsler uses that knowledge to make every meal perfectly balanced and super tasty.”

“It’s important to us to make sure we use only the best ingredients,” smiled Wechsler. “Its all about the right nutrition and of course what is good for you while making sure each meal is full of flavor.”

The owner and executive chef have come up with hundreds of recipes and weekly specials making his kitchen a busy place.

From turkey chili, fresh fajitas, shrimp burgers, to cannoli stuffed pancakes and breakfast burritos, you will be hooked.

Thousands of meals are prepared and delivered weekly to homes across the state as well as other pickup locations.

“The food is so good and it’s convenient,” laughed Andrea Franco of West Haven. “One of my favorites is the bacon-wrapped jalapeño poppers, wow. I look forward to delivery day.”

The menu is vast and ever-changing, so leave the perfectly proportioned meals and the calorie counting to Wechsler and his staff and just enjoy tasty meals that are delivered right to your doorstep.

C’mon, what’s better than that!