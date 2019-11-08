FOX61 Student News: Suffield’s Kent Memorial Library reopens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Story by Claire Halasi-Kun and Lauren Knowles

In small town Suffield, the Kent Memorial Library took the town for quite a journey.

Renovations and work on an elevator was supposed to take months. Work crews found environmental hazards including PCBs, which caused a four year delay to the grand opening.

Suffield was devastated, and the library was moved into a temporary building with very little books, and space for community engagement.

The empty building led to anxiety for the town and a political discussion as costs were incurred. The library was thankfully fixed after a very expensive renovation and is finally open for the town. It is amazing!

And the town's so happy with the finished product!