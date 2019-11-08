Hamden fire crews quickly put out garage fire

Election results from around the state
HAMDEN — Officials say they were able to squash a fire quickly this morning in Hamden.

According to fire officials, crews were called to a fire on Stanley Road around 2:50 a.m.

A fire engine arrived bout two minutes later and reported heavy fire in an attached garage. The fire was quickly knocked down by firefighters.

There was heavy smoke throughout the home as well as crews checked for flames in the bedrooms directly above the fire.

The fire was declared under control by 3:33 a.m.

Officials say a total of eight people were displaced from the house, seven family members and a family friend.

According to officials, a man inside the home said he woke up to hazy smoke in a bedroom and he opened the door leading to the garage and saw that a car in the garage was on fire.

Everyone was able to safely evacuate. No injuries were reported.

