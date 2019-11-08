× Hartford Police identify victim in fatal crash on Blue Hills Avenue

HARTFORD — Police say a 54-year-old woman died in a Friday afternoon crash – virtually right in front of her home.

Police were called to the crash at the intersection of Blue Hills Avenue and Pembroke Street about 3:30 p.m. on Friday. Two cars were involved, a Honda Accord and Dodge Challenger. Karen Small-Rodgers was a passenger in the Honda, and was taken to St. Francis Hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased. Small-Rodgers lived on Blue Hills Avenue, just one house away from the intersection where the crash occurred.

The drivers of the two cars were injured, but the injuries were not life-threatening according to police.

Blue Hills Avenue was closed for several hours as police investigated the scene. So far, no charges have been filed.

Preliminary info is that 2 vehicles were involved, deceased is an adult female. — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) November 8, 2019