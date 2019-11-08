Mayor-Elect Justin Elicker selects diverse group of women to lead transition team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- Friday we got our first look at the people who will help switch New Haven Mayor-Elect Justin Elicker from political to policy mode. Elicker announced his transition team. It is composed of 25 people with a diverse range of experience. “What was important to me is to bring people of all backgrounds and all levels of experience together,” said Elicker.

His team includes three co-chairs and two facilitators. They are all women. “It’s important for me as a white man to make sure I am engaging women and people of color and people who come from many backgrounds,” said Elicker.

One of those women is a very familiar name. State Rep. Robyn Porter. She has five years of experience in state government. She was a leader on passage of the minimum wage increase and paid family leave. She chairs the Labor Committee.

“Workforce is going to be important to me. Workforce development and how we can work together with our union sisters and brothers to make sure that the people in our communities who need to be employed are gainfully and sustainably employed,” said Porter.

Sarah Miller is also a Co-Chair. She’s a community education advocate.

“We really want to create a process that is not just about coming up with policy but about connecting people with each other and with decision making in the city," said Miller.

The team is holding two public meeting and launching a community survey. The Mayor-Elect said he’s already begun reaching out to supporters of Mayor Toni Harp to unite the city. “At the end of the day we are all on the same page with bringing New Haven in a direction that impacts and improves education and to make sure our budget is fixed and to make sure we are providing opportunities for people who are struggling in the city,” said Elicker.

Elicker beat Harp and took more than 70% of the vote. He will be sworn in January 1st. He campaigned on change and plans to create more affordable housing, invest in education and create a transparent, accessible government.

Groundbreaking clinical trial aims to bring marijuana pills to market

41.308274 -72.927884