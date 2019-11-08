Meet the Good Samaritan who found 2 New Haven children that were taken away in a stolen car
Posted 10:37 AM, November 8, 2019, by , Updated at 10:39AM, November 8, 2019

Kasandra Monteiro is credited with helping  rescue two small children who were in a stolen car Wednesday.

Heavier than usual traffic led Monteiro to take an unusual route that took her along English Drive behind Rice Field in East Rock Park in New Haven. That’s when she noticed the two children on the side of the road, the older one hovering over the younger to protect her.

Mother Jenny and her children, safe after her SUV was stolen outside a school with two children still inside.

Monteiro called 911 and stayed with the children while waiting for officers to arrive.

Police say the children's' mother, Jenny, stepped out of the car while picking up another child from school. In a split second, a 14-year-old jumped behind the wheel, police say. Jenny said she ran in front of the SUV, trying to get them to stop but they swerved around her and drove off.

The children were found about an hour and a half later by Monteiro. The car was nowhere to be found.

Police arrested a 14-year-old and 18-year-old Dulyn Foreman in connection with the incident.

Foreman is expected in court Friday.

