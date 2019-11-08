× North Haven man charged with Sexual Assault

BRANFORD – Leonard Campion, 71, of North Haven was arrested on November 4th and charged with Sexual Assault 1st Degree, and Sexual Assault 2nd Degree.

Branford Police’s Deputy Chief, John Alves, says that, “The related charges stem from a lengthy investigation into the alleged sexual contact Campion had with an individual suffering from an intellectual disability that Campion was employed to manage.”

Campion was released on $50,000 bond and is scheduled to be in New Haven Superior Court on November 12th.