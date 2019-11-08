× One on One with Dan Hurley

HARTFORD – FOX61 News and UConn Athletics are debuting a new monthly sports segment, titled “One on One with Dan Hurley.”

The first episode of this long-time partnership is set to air on FOX61 Friday, November 15.

“One on One with Dan Hurley” will be hosted by Joe D’Ambrosio whom was the play-by-play voice of UConn Athletics for 26 years and was named Connecticut Sportscaster of the Year a record nine times.

The program airs at 11:15 p.m. on Friday, November 15, Friday, December 6, Friday, January 10, and Friday, February 14.

Each program can be seen on FOX61’s Facebook and YouTube pages or on fox61.com

D’Ambrosio is excited for the new program, “This is an opportunity to go inside the UConn men’s basketball program through the eyes of Dan Hurley. We’ll review past games, preview upcoming games, and discuss the world of college basketball. It will be all-things UConn Huskies.”

UConn Athletic Director Dave Benedict is also excited to start this project, “FOX61 continues to be an important partner of UConn Athletics and we’re excited to be a part of this project.”

FOX61’s Vice President and General Manager, Jon Hitchcock, loves the addition so that FOX61 can “further our commitment to bring the very best local high school, college, and professional sports coverage to our state.”