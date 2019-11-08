Part of Waterbury Road (Route 70) in Cheshire closed for crash investigation

Meet the Good Samaritan who found 2 New Haven children that were taken away in a stolen car
Posted 1:19 PM, November 8, 2019, by , Updated at 01:57PM, November 8, 2019

CHESHIRE — Police say they are investigating an accident with ‘significant’ injuries on Waterbury Road (Route 70) between Winslow Road and Marion Road.

The road will be closed for an extended period of time. Police do not have a timeline. Police encourage people to seek alternate routes, and a detour is currently being set up for traffic.

Tractor-trailers are asked to avoid Exit 26 off I-84. Police say they should utilize I-691 until further notice.

It’s unclear at this time how many vehicles were involved.

This is a developing story.

