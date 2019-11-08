× Route 70 in Cheshire closed for crash investigation; second crash on I-84E further stalling traffic

CHESHIRE — Police say they are investigating an accident with ‘significant’ injuries on Waterbury Road (Route 70) between Winslow Road and Marion Road.

The crash happened just before 1 p.m.

Police say the road will be closed through rush hour, and encourage people to seek alternate routes. A detour is currently being set up for traffic. Tractor-trailers are asked to avoid Exit 26 off I-84. Police say they should utilize I-691 until further notice.

Traffic is also getting snarled by another crash in Cheshire. Multiple vehicles crashed on I-84 Eastbound just before 3 p.m. That crash, between exits 26 and 27, has the right two lanes are closed. At least one car rolled over, according to the state DOT.

Cheshire police say the Naugatuck Valley Collision Investigation Team is on scene and investigating the crash.

This is a developing story.