What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?
Register for the 83rd Manchester Road Race

Something glimmers for a East Hartford Korean War Vet

Posted 6:35 PM, November 8, 2019, by , Updated at 07:25PM, November 8, 2019

HARTFORD – Specialist Third Class Calvin Manship, a U.S. Army veteran who served as a paratrooper during the Korean  War was honored at the Connecticut State Capitol.

Manship, now 87, was joined by friends and family as Senator Richard Blumenthal presented six medals that had been lost. “It’s really nice,” Manship, from East Hartford said.

“The best part is seeing everyone here.” Senator Blumenthal added, “to award these medals is just very inspiring for me and just to talk to (Manship) about his service.”

Manship was given six medals he has earned from his service in Korea; among them, The Good Conduct Medal, The National Defense Service Medal, and the Parachutist Badge.

Maryellen Manship, Calvin’s daughter, said after the ceremony, “how he is being honored today is just very heartwarming for me.”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.