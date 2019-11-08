Something glimmers for a East Hartford Korean War Vet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD – Specialist Third Class Calvin Manship, a U.S. Army veteran who served as a paratrooper during the Korean War was honored at the Connecticut State Capitol.

Manship, now 87, was joined by friends and family as Senator Richard Blumenthal presented six medals that had been lost. “It’s really nice,” Manship, from East Hartford said.

“The best part is seeing everyone here.” Senator Blumenthal added, “to award these medals is just very inspiring for me and just to talk to (Manship) about his service.”

Manship was given six medals he has earned from his service in Korea; among them, The Good Conduct Medal, The National Defense Service Medal, and the Parachutist Badge.

Maryellen Manship, Calvin’s daughter, said after the ceremony, “how he is being honored today is just very heartwarming for me.”