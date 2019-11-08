× Southern CT Processing Center looking for temporary holiday employees

WALLINGFORD — With the holidays not too far away, the Southern CT Processing Center is still looking for temporary, seasonal employees to help ease the heavy load. It is projected that there will be 800 million package deliveries between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day.

“You can sign up on Veterans Day and join our holiday team right away,” explained the Lead Plant Manager for the Connecticut Valley District, John Wezenski. “This is strictly inside work, working evenings and nights, in the prime holiday processing season. Someone looking for extra holiday cash, a short-term second job or students who need income for next semester are some of the people we hope to see on Veterans Day.”

There will be an extended holiday hiring with a Veterans Day holiday Jobs Open House on Veterans Day, November 11, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m at the 24 Research Parkway facility in Wallingford.

Daily responsibilities for a seasonal employee would vary from loading and unloading trucks to sorting bundles or packages by ZIP Code.

Hours include evening and nights, six days a week through January 3. The pay is $18 an hour.

All applicants must meet these minimum requirements:

· 18 Years at time of appointment

· US citizen or permanent resident

· Ability to pass criminal background check, medical assessment and drug screen

· Registered with Selective Service, if applicable

If you are interested in applying and cannot go to the open house, click here. Use the keyword “causal.”

Postings for all positions, including those in Connecticut Valley District sites like the Wallingford CT Processing Plant, the Springfield MA Network Distribution Center or the Providence RI Processing and Distribution Center are placed on this site and are updated regularly. Candidates for employment are encouraged to monitor the site.