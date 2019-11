× Spend an evening with Spike Lee!

Spend an evening with legendary director, producer, and writer Spike Lee, one of the most influential and celebrated filmmakers of our time.

Lee is coming to The Bushnell in Hartford on November 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available on-line, by phone at 860.987.5900, or at the door!

Have a question for Spike Lee? SUBMIT IT HERE. Your question may be read live on stage!