× Stairway collapses in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT – Four people, including a pregnant woman, were injured in a stairway collapse Friday evening in Bridgeport.

Bridgeport Police confirmed that there was an exterior staircase collapse at 231 Clinton Avenue, a three-family home at around 7:30 p.m.

All four victims were transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital and their condition is unknown at this time.

The Fire Marshal division and the building owner were on scene to assist with the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.