Sunny, windy and very cold. Feeling like December!

It’s official, we saw the first snow of the season Thursday night!

First snowflakes of the season has arrived! We’re in Winsted making our way to Norfolk. pic.twitter.com/upKgpqKRRF — Carmen Chau (@CChauFOX61) November 8, 2019

After last night’s rain, and wet snow far NW Connecticut, the big story is the December like cold. Get ready for a little taste of winter with highs in the 30s today (wind-chill values in the 20s) and low temperatures in the 20s by Saturday morning (maybe even the 10s for some of our cooler spots).



Looking ahead, next week looks cold too with another chance for snow by next Tuesday-Wednesday. Obviously that far in advance a lot can change but the large-scale weather pattern does favor storm development.

FORECAST:

TODAY: Sunny, windy and cold. High: Mid 30s. Wind chill 20s and 10s.

TONIGHT: Clear, calm and very cold. Lows: 20s

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, chilly. High: mid-upper 30s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Near 50.

MONDAY: Sunny, cold. High: Upper 30s-near 40.

TUESDAY: Chance for rain/snow/mix with a storm nearby. Still a lot of uncertainty.

WEDNESDAY: Rain or snow ending early, becoming partly sunny, brisk and chilly. Highs: 30s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 30s.

