UConn defeats Sacred Heart in season opener

STORRS – The UConn men’s basketball team kicked off their season with an in-state clash against Sacred Heart University Friday night.

Led by junior center Josh Carlton’s 18 points and eight rebounds, the Huskies went on to defeat the Pioneers 89-67.

Christian Vital tacked on 17 points of his own and Brendan Adams notched 15 points of his own off of the bench.

Sacred Heart was led by their senior guard Kinnon LaRose, who scored 15 points and brought down six rebounds in the loss.

The Pioneers fall to 0-2 on the season and will look to right the ship on the afternoon of November 16th when they take on Binghampton in New York.

UConn looks to continue their winning ways when they host the currently 1-0 St. Joseph’s Hawks at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday November 13th.