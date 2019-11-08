UConn locks up number 5 prospect

What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?
Posted 10:02 PM, November 8, 2019, by

COLUMBUS, OH - MARCH 30: Head coach Geno Auriemma of the Connecticut Huskies reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second half in the semifinals of the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four at Nationwide Arena on March 30, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish defeated the Connecticut Huskies 91-89. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

STORRS – The UConn women’s basketball team made a huge addition to their 2021 team Friday.

Amari DeBerry announced on Twitter Friday that she was committing to Geno Auriemma and UConn.

DeBerry is a 6-foot-5 forward from Williamsville, New York.

DeBerry is now the second prospect Auriemma has landed for his 2021 class, joining the number 17 prospect from Maryland, Saylor Poffenbarger.

