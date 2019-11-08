× UConn locks up number 5 prospect

STORRS – The UConn women’s basketball team made a huge addition to their 2021 team Friday.

Amari DeBerry announced on Twitter Friday that she was committing to Geno Auriemma and UConn.

Super excited to announce my commitment to coach Auriemma and staff at the university of Connecticut #GoHuskies #Committed 💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/cb6RaZQVF3 — Amari DeBerry (@amari_deberry) November 8, 2019

DeBerry is a 6-foot-5 forward from Williamsville, New York.

DeBerry is now the second prospect Auriemma has landed for his 2021 class, joining the number 17 prospect from Maryland, Saylor Poffenbarger.